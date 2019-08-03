The USS Billings was the second Navy vessel to be commissioned in Key West and the first Navy vessel to be named after Montana's largest city. "I think that it is fitting that this ship is a testament to a city that never gives up because that's the same code our sailors live up to." Said U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

The USS Billings is the 17th littoral combat ship to be delivered to the Navy and the eighth of the Freedom variant to join the fleet.

Though the size of the vessel may be misleading, it is one of the most advanced ships in the Navy's fleet. Reaching speeds greater than 40 knots, this vessel is equipped for anti-sub warfare, surface warfare and close to shore warfare.

The commissioning of the USS Billings has been a long time coming as the process began in 2013 with the naming of the ship followed by the construction in 2015 and the christening of the ship in 2017.

The USS Billings set sail from Marinette, Wisconsin on June 10th to Key West where it docked for today's historic commissioning.