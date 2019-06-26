The USS Billings is having an extended stay in Canada this week before resuming course to Key West Florida.

This is the reasons why,

WTLV in Florida reports the collision happened this past Friday in Montreal. According to witness reports, the collision happened when the USS Billings departed a wharf with the assistance of two tug boats. witnesses say the Billings somehow lost control after the lines were let go, and hit the vessel that was behind it.

A Navy spokesperson says the ship sustained minor damage, and will be temporarily ported in Montreal until a full damage assessment can be completed.

So far, the Navy was only found minor damage above the water line, but a full investigation is underway.