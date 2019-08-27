USPS to Host Meeting on Proposed Relocation of the Roundup Post Office

Due to loss of potential structural problems with the current Post Office, the Postal Service is now looking to lease an existing building that is 2,700 net interior square feet to relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location.

The relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, as close as reasonably possible to the existing location. Retail Services will continue at the Roundup Post Office until July 10, 2020.

U.S. Postal Service representatives will present the proposal for the relocation during the 4PM meeting.

Written comments on the proposal will be accepted until October 19, 2019 and may be submitted to:

Greg Shelton, Real Estate Specialist

United States Postal Service

200 E Kentucky Ave

Denver, CO 80209-4058

