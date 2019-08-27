USPS to Host Meeting on Proposed Relocation of the Roundup Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service will be holding a meeting on September 19th at 4 p.m. at the Roundup City Office, in regards to the Roundup Post Office at 908 Main St.
Press release from the U.S. Postal Service:
What:
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a public notification meeting regarding the Roundup Post Office that is located at 908 Main Street, Roundup, MT 59072-9998.
Who:
USPS Real Estate Specialist Greg Shelton
When:
September 19, 2019
4 p.m.
Where:
Roundup City Office
34 3rd Ave W
Roundup, MT 59072
Background:
Due to loss of potential structural problems with the current Post Office, the Postal Service is now looking to lease an existing building that is 2,700 net interior square feet to relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location.
The relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, as close as reasonably possible to the existing location. Retail Services will continue at the Roundup Post Office until July 10, 2020.
U.S. Postal Service representatives will present the proposal for the relocation during the 4PM meeting.
Written comments on the proposal will be accepted until October 19, 2019 and may be submitted to:
Greg Shelton, Real Estate Specialist
United States Postal Service
200 E Kentucky Ave
Denver, CO 80209-4058
