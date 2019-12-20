USMCA Trade Deal Breakdown

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A new trade agreement is in the works for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. After thirteen months of negotiation, USMCA is poised to replace the 24-year-old NAFTA. The USMCA passed by 344 votes in the House this week and will later be voted on by the Senate.

Northern Ag Network's Andy Schwab says the new deal will provide great opportunities for U.S. wheat farmers as Mexico is America's biggest exporter. He also says U.S. dairy farmers will be able to export more milk to Canada.

"Dairy is going to be growing 2.5% which in turn is $300 M in export growth," says Schwab, "and in general the USMCA is going to boost over $2.2 B and so it's no wonder that this vote was 385 to 41 in passing in the House of Representatives."​

Schwab says there is one piece of legislation that did not make it into the USMCA and that is adding Country of Origin Labeling or COOL.

"It's for beef that is born here, bred here, raised here, processed here and a lot of times we see products here that have a USA label on beef that is actually only imported to America and processed here so that's when they're able to stick on that American sticker," he says.

While the new trade deal did receive bipartisan support, some government officials are still opposed. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out against the USMCA multiple times. She says the agreement would restrict people who cross borders in order to access health care.