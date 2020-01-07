The United States Mexico Canada Agreement will now go to the senate for a full vote following its passage by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday on a 25-3 vote.

The USMCA will be replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement and is said to advance the agricultural interests of the United States in the most important markets for America's farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses, especially in Montana.

Andy Schwab of the Norther Ag Broadcasting Network says that in 2018 Montana alone had exported $731 million of agricultural goods to Canada and Mexico.

Schwab says "wheat that we grow here in Montana is able to have better access to our next door neighbors and export those numbers to Mexico which is one of our top exporters for wheat from Montana."

The agreement also required Canada to open its milk market to U.S. farmers as the president found Canada's high tariffs on U.S. dairy products unfair.

Schwab goes on to say "dairy is going to be growing over two and a half percent which in return is $300 million in export growth."

Other benefits of the agreement for farmers is expanding market access for poultry and eggs. The market will allow the united states to increase poultry exports by ten thousand metric tons by year six of the agreement and with one percent growth each year for an additional ten years.

The agreement states that the three countries must revise the deal after the first six years and if all the nations agree that the deal is mutually beneficial, it will continue for the full sixteen year period with a chance to renew the deal for another sixteen years.

The USCMA can not be passed until all three countries ratify the agreement. Mexico has already ratified the agreement and Schwab says that Canada is looking closely at the agreement and is close to ratifying it. The USCMA can be passed as soon as this month on the Senate floor.