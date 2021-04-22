BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Acting State Director Jake Ceartin announced in a release the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $4.8 million in critical infrastructure that will help Montana rural communities build back better and stronger while prioritizing climate-smart solutions and environmental stewardship.

USDA is making the investments in Montana under the Water and Environmental Program.

“Water is a critical resource for every community, and we are thrilled to be working alongside the Worden/Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District to assist them in securing a new water source for the Worden and Ballantine communities,” Ceartin said.

The towns of Worden and Ballantine will be able to repair deteriorating water and wastewater infrastructure through $4.8 million in water and waste disposal loans.

This USDA Rural Development loan program provides capital for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

The funding will allow the Worden/Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District to construct new groundwater wells, a well house and a water main crossing to serve approximately 1,400 residents who live and work in these towns.

“Water is a vital part of public health and economic growth,” Ceartin said. “We are proud that USDA Rural Development can come alongside our rural Montana communities and provide the critical resources for infrastructure which is needed to prosper and thrive.”

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas.

