USDA establishes Hemp Production Program

The USDA announced the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. It establishes a national regulatory framework for hemp production in the United States.

The 2018 Farm Bill allowed for the legalization of hemp in the United States but with little rules or regulations.

The new provisions for hemp production include requirements for maintaining information on the land where hemp is produced, testing the levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinoil, better known as THC, disposing of plants not meeting necessary requirements and licensing requirements.

These new provisions provide clarity to hemp farmers in what they can and can't do moving forward.

Senator Steve Daines said, "Hemp in Montana is a great opportunity to create Montana jobs and to grow Montana ag. I'm very glad to see Secretary Perdue and the USDA move this process forward with the creation of the Hemp Production Program which will help provide regulatory certainty for Montana farmers interested in hemp production."

Senator Jon Tester said this is a win for Montana farmers. He said, "The new rule means better access to cutting edge research and new markets for hemp- which our state leads the country in producing- and it means certainty for the folks pioneering a new crop."

Senator Tester says the USDA rule will have a 60 day comment period before it goes into effect. Producers may apply for a USDA hemp license 30 days after the rule goes into effect. The 30 day delay will help prioritize state and Tribal plans.