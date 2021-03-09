USDA declares agricultural disaster designation for MT and WY counties due to drought

On March 5, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated 19 counties in Wyoming as primary natural disaster areas due to recent drought. Four more Wyoming counties and three counties in Montana were designated contiguous to the drought.

The 19 Wyoming counties are:

Albany Converse

Johnson Platte

Uinta

Big Horn

Fremont

Laramie

Sheridan

Washakie

Campbell

Goshen

Natrona

Sublette

Weston Carbon

Hot Springs

Niobrara

Sweetwater

Counties contiguous to the drought are:

Crook County, WY

Lincoln County, WY

Park Count, WY

Teton County, WY

Big Horn County, MT

Carbon County, MT

Powder River County, MT

The USDA said these counties are eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), including emergency loans.

Eligible farmers from these counties have eight months from March 5 to apply for emergency loans, according to the FSA. For more information you can visit their website here. Local FSA offices can also provide further information.