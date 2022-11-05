LIVINGSTON, Mont. - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Montana Regulatory personnel will be staged at key locations in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties to help people with post-flooding related permitting.

Local applicants can get help Monday Nov. 7 to Thursday, Nov. 10, and Monday Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

To ensure personnel can provide service, you can call ahead to make an appointment at 406-441-1375

Personnel will be at the following addresses:

Carbon County - 606 W. Front Street in Joliet

Park County - 5242 U.S. Highway 89 S in Livingston

Stillwater County - 334 N. 9th St in Columbus

Questions can be directed to the USACE Office by emailing Montana.Reg@usace.army.mil, calling 406-441-1375.