Authorities in South Carolina are working to identify the person responsible for shooting and killing a US postal worker this week.

According to the Associated Press, 64-year-old Irene Pressley, a US postal service worker, was found dead Monday in Williamsburg County.

A US Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman says Pressley was killed while she was working.

It's unclear whether she was inside a mail carrier's vehicle when she was shot, the AP reported.

The US Postal Inspection Service said they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved.

Pressley's sisters say she will be missed by many.

The Williamsburg County Coroner said an autopsy is being preformed to determine Pressley's official cause of death.