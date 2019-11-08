The US Census Bureau is set to increase field wages for Montana workers this December.

In Montana, the wages will increase to a starting rate of $17 per hour for census takers and $19.50 for those working in Cascade, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Yellowstone Counties.

The US Census Bureau aims to hire thousands of Montanans by early next year to ensure every person in the state is counted during the 2020 census.

With the wage increase beginning December 1st, job seekers are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Montanans interested in applying may also do so online here. Applicants are encouraged to call the Census Toll Free Job Hotline at 855-562-2020 and press option 3 to speak to someone to check the status of their application.

Learn more about how Montana is preparing for the Census here.