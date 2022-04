LAME DEER, Mont. - A road closure has been issued for US-212 Saturday morning.

Severe driving conditions are being seen, and US-212 has been closed from the Junction with I-90 East near Crow Agency to the Junction MT-59 North near Broadus, and from Broadus to the Wyoming State Line the Montana Department of Transportation reports.

MT-59 is also closed from near Broadus to the Wyoming State Line.

You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.