Wells Fargo customers may have difficulty using their debit and credit cards Thursday.

The company put out this message on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

We received a tip from an employee within Wells Fargo with knowledge of the issue.

According to the employee, the outage is a result of a fire at the server farm located in Shoreview, Minnesota. As a result of the fire the servers had to be shut down.

According to the employee, the servers may be down until Friday.

NBC Affiliate KARE is on site trying to gather additional information and shared the following picture with KULR-8.

The company issued a statement through their website Thursday stating: