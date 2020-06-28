UPDATE: The Big Horn County Coroner's Office identifies the victim of Sunday's homicide as 35-year-old Dane Fisher of Ashland.

The Coroner's Office says the cause of death was a stab wound in the chest.

June 28, 2020; 7:10 pm Crow Agency, MT – A homicide occurred on the Crow Indian Reservation at approximately 5:00 pm Sunday evening involving two members of a federally recognized tribe resulting in one fatality.

The incident occurred at Crow Agency, Montana at the Crow Tribe’s Crow Tee Pee Convenience Store and gas station.

The Crow Tribe’s Chief of Police, Terrill Bracken stated: “The Crow Tribe’s Police Department is working with Bureau of Indian Affairs and Federal Bureau of Investigation law enforcement agencies because the alleged crime falls under the Major Crimes Act.”

The facts of the incident are under investigation and the investigation will be lead by federal law enforcement agencies.

Crow Tribal law enforcement officer, William Falls Down added: “The Crow Tribe’s Police Department responded to the incident and secured the scene.”

Chairman Not Afraid stated: “The Crow Police Department performed in a text-book fashion in responding to this incident. The Crow Police Department will constantly be tested in its ability to provide police protection services and we are confident that the Crow Tribe, Crow people and residents of the reservation will benefit from a tribal police department.”

The Chairman closed by saying: “It is always unfortunate when an incident results in a loss of life, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

The Crow Tribe began operation of its own police department on June 27, 2020 and has a Memorandum of Agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services during the transition.

The Crow Tribe’s Chairman committed to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of all residents of the Crow Indian Reservation and full enforcement of the Crow Tribe’s laws, including the “bad man” clause of the Crow Treaty of 1868.