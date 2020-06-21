UPDATE: The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identifies the victim of yesterday's fatal motorcycle accident as 54 year-old Robert Charette of Billings. Coroner Cliff Mahoney says Charette died of blunt force trauma injuries.

BILLINGS, Mt. - The Billings Police Department Crash Investigators are currently on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident

Sergeant Cagle is advising the public to avoid the East bound City Center exit off of I-90 because it will be blocked off by the Department of Transportation for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.