UPDATE: FEB. 3 AT 5 A.M.

Law enforcement recommends school be canceled for East Side Elementary, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Authorities say the incident on View Vista Drive remains unresolved and unsafe.

Students should not plan on attending any athletic practices or zero-hour classes Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Washington and Winans will continue to be fully open with breakfast and lunch served as usual. Their bus schedule will also remain as usual, according to authorities. However, off-site lunches will not be delivered.

If the incident on View Vista resolves, or begins to take a "positive turn," authorities said they will notify the public by 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Superintendent Don Viegut announced there will be no school in Livingston at the following schools: Eastside Elementary, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Viegut said this includes the cancellation of online schooling for Wednesday, Feb. 3 as well. Students should also not come to morning practices or zero-hour classes.

At the recommendation of local law enforcement, it is important to keep the area of View Vista Community clear for student, family and staff safety, as the "volatile situation" there may escalate.

Viegut said school will resume Thursday, Feb. 4.

Viegut said they will be in touch with students and their families as the situation is resolved.

Washington Elementary and Winans Elementary will remain open on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Busses will run as usual.