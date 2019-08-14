BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Shepherd Schools have now boarded up windows that were reduced to pieces of shattered glass after Sunday's hail storm.

Scott Carter, Superintendent of Shepherd Schools, says hail plunging through windows left tiny shards of glass embedded in the carpet floor. He says they have now boarded the windows and are replacing carpets. Carter estimates this will be a year to year and a half project to fix the damage. Right now, he says it looks like repairing the damage will cost upwards of two million dollars.

"We're in what you would call 'Emergency Response Mode' so we're looking at getting the classrooms clean, safe, and dry by the time kids show up on Wednesday," says Carter.

For now, instruction will take place in classrooms with boarded windows until they're replaced.