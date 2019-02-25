Superintendent Greg Upham reports that power has been restored and all Billings schools will operate as normal.

A fire at a power relay station near Skyview High School is believed responsible for a Monday morning power outage that left more than 1,700 people in the dark.

Billings Police showed a KULR-8 reporter to the location just off of West Wicks Lane.

NorthWestern Energy acknowledged the power outage early Monday morning, but did not get into specifics as to the cause.

On their website NorthWestern Energy showed two outages close to one another in the Billings Heights. One showed 1,782 without power, the other 933 people without power.

The power outage has caused some concern for School District 2 which said in a post on their Facebook Page they anticipate power to be restored by 8:00 AM, but asked parents not to bring children to impacted schools until that is confirmed.

Skyview High School, Castle Rock Middle School, Medicine Crow Middle School, Bitterroot Elementary, and Beartooth Elementary were all reported not to have power.