Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the U.S. through Montana.

Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.

Dolly Mills-Moore recounted her experience:

"What I heard, what I saw shot over my house so fast and shook my window. It scared me, so I was pretty shaken up, like oh my gosh, so I as just like I'm just going to stay as still as possible, keep calm, cool keep on with the video take some more pictures. All I could see was that big explosion happens and then it just slowly kind of comedown like this. I was sure exactly what I was seeing. "

But Dolly wasn’t the only one who saw something going on in the skies, Shane Graham Sr. says his family was driving home with him when he noticed the clouds above looked a little different.

Graham said that, "usually I see chem trails from plane and I'll look at them if they are really neat looking, if they make a cross or something I'll look. But I noticed this one was really thick, and I thought it was because of the clouds or the atmosphere at the time or something. But it was really thick, and it looked like it was almost going in a downwards motions more than regular airplane chem trails. It didn't look like a normal chem trail that I see almost daily."

But others in Billings are not convinced that there was any explosion or object falling from the sky.

Some argued what was seen -- was nothing more than chemtrails or contrails from an aircraft.

As soon as the video came to our attention – we began reaching out to the city’s first responders – surrounding counties – and other local authorities.

Each answer was the same.

"Nope, I have no idea."

And after my interview with Dolly – my photographer and I drove in the direction she said she saw the object falling in to try and track down any wreckage or emergency scene.

We didn’t find anything –

We also drove over the rims, for a glimpse of smoke or sirens in billings--

But still couldn't see anything.

And no further information was released by authorities.

But Dolly knows what she saw.

"Something clearly was brought down in Billings, West End, to the point that it scared the living... out of me and this time I was just like, nope I have my phone here I'm going to catch it I'm going to have proof. Now there's been talks that you know there's been nothing, there's nothing else reported, there's no fire, no nothing. Well, clearly, I caught something."

At this time -- authorities haven’t shared any record or report of any aircrafts malfunctioning, or crashing during the time this video was captured.

Yellowstone County Sheriff says while he believes the video is legitimate – but quote just what the video shows is difficult to determine.”

He says they continue to investigate the incident.

We will also continue to track any new developments in this investigation – and keep following any big news coming from our big sky.