Update on New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo's investigation

New York's Attorney General wants an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Two former aides to Mr. Cuomo have come forward since December, claiming the governor sexually harassed them.

Attorney General Letitia James said today in a statement that she "stands ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary," adding that she needs an official referral from the governor himself to make that happen.

Saturday, Governor Cuomo's office issued a statement that it had selected a former federal judge to lead the investigation, but after questions about how independent that query would be, they decided to let oters choose who does the review.

A statement today from the Governor's office says, "We have asked the Attorney General of New York State and the Chief Judge of the court of appeals to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report.