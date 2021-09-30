BILLINGS - One month ago, Billings Clinic requested help from the Montana National Guard. On Thursday, Sept. 30, we spoke with Master Sergeant Neil Keane to see how his squad has adjusted to their new roles.

“Our symbol is the minuteman, and really what that means is in an instant you should be ready to make a transition to, 'How do you operate in your community?' A regular person, that could be a police officer, a school teacher, or whatever their role may be — college student — then quickly, in a time of need, put that uniform back on and jump into the fight,” Keane said.

Keane has served in the armed forces for over 30 years and says he has never experienced anything like this outside of a natural disaster.

He commands 20 Guardsmen allocated to Billings Clinic as Governor Greg Gianforte deployed dozens more around the state earlier this month.

The Guardsmen are utilized in any way the hospital sees fit. Keane even has an additional role of pre-screening patients. He says no matter what the job is, the National Guard is equipped to get it done.

"I think that's one of the strengths of what we have. One: already having good infrastructure in how we operate, and then it's plug and play; Put it in and tell us what you'd like us to do and then watch us adapt accordingly,” Keane said.

Every two weeks the hospital evaluates their need for aid from the National Guard.

Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Smith says it is very likely they will call for extra Guardsmen, especially amid the national nursing shortage.

"I think we will be needing additional support for a time coming forward. It's hard to say for how long we will need that,” Smith said.

A weekly report from the Department of Health and Human Services says Billings Clinic currently has more than 70% of their beds occupied.

"We're still sitting pretty high with more than 50 patients in our hospital today,” Smith said.

Keane says the National Guard will increase their presence statewide.

"There's definitely more people coming on board. Without a doubt we are probably going to double the force we have right now. Spread statewide, into some much more rural areas, so basically starting with the epicenters of the state and growing out from there is what's happening," he said.

Despite the stress and difficulty of working in a hospital during the pandemic, Keane's unit, which is mostly staffed with Guardsmen stationed in Billings, is happy to be helping the community.

"It's really the rewarding side of doing this. It's Montanans helping Montanans,” Keane said.