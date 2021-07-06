On Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol was forced to lockdown and evacuate after thousands of Americans forced their way into the Capitol, vandalizing the building.

Following that day, more than 500 people across the country have been arrested, including six Montana residents.

Henry Muntzer, a business owner in Dillon, was the first to be arrested on Jan. 18. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges on Feb. 19, and is set for a status conference to determine how the case should progress on Friday, July 9.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes, brothers from Montana, were the next to be arrested on Feb. 1. The two pleaded not guilty to seven charges, and their next status hearing is on Aug. 5.

On March 6, Isaac Sturgeon, of Dillon, was the fourth Montanan to be arrested. He pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including 'Assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.' Sturgeon is also set for a status conference on Aug. 5.

Boyd Camper was then arrested on March 12 and pleaded not guilty to four charges on May 19. A status conference is set for Camper on July 30.

And the last Montanan charged is Andrew Cavanaugh, a former marine and business owner in Belgrade. Cavanaugh was arrested on March 16. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to four charges. He is set for a status conference on July 21.

We will continue following these court cases in the coming months updating you on the status of each defendant as they make their way through the federal courts in Washington D.C.