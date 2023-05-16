Update 7 PM:

At 2:35 PM Tuesday afternoon, a Red Lodge Police Officer attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Highway 78 near the Red Lodge Cemetery.

The car failed to yield to the officer’s lights and sirens, and continued driving westbound at speeds up to 80MPH.

The car eventually stopped at MM6 and the driver compiled with law enforcement and was taken into custody.

The male passenger remained inside of the vehicle and was non compliant with officers commands to exit, and after using less lethal options they eventually convinced the man to exit the car and he was taken into custody.

The duration of the incident lasted over two hours and stopped traffic in both directions on Highway 78.

The driver was cited for DUI and other traffic violations, and the passenger was cited for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan thanked the officers involved from the multiple agencies in working together to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution.

RED LODGE, MT- In a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, Red Lodge Fire Rescue advised citizens to avoid highway 78, as part of it is closed due to an emergency incident.

Highway 78 outside of a Red Lodge is closed from MM 4 to MM8, and there isn't any further information on the incident at this time.

Check back later for updates as this is a developing story.