LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) after the tribe’s proposal for the criminal investigation unit was denied.

In July of this year, former Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Pena sent this letter of intent to the BIA requesting to enter into a Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (ISDEAA).

The proposal would allow the tribe to use the criminal investigations and support staff of the BIA, along with the division of law enforcement and services related to criminal investigations.

After submitting their proposal, the tribe says they received a letter from the BIA stating they needed to submit a revised proposal to contract only the criminal investigations program and a new revised budget.

The tribe then responded, asking for technical assistance to develop a new plan.

After months of corresponding, the tribe says they sent a letter on Nov. 16 stating the BIA failed to supply information in a timely manner.

The following day the BIA declined the tribes proposal, stating there were four deficient items in the tribe's original request.

Now the Northern Cheyenne Tribe is suing BIA. Their lawsuit claims the BIA violated the ISDEAA by failing to provide technical assistance and failing to share information in a timely manner, as well as failing to adequately support their decision to decline the tribe's proposal.

Concerning the lawsuit, Sen. Jon Tester's Press Secretary Roy Lowenstein said Wednesday, “Senator Tester believes it’s imperative that the federal government upholds it’s trust and treaty responsibilities and work hand-in-hand with Tribes to advance self-determination.”

Sen. Steve Daines contributed Wednesday as well, saying, "It’s unacceptable that the BIA continues to play these bureaucratic games with the Northern Cheyenne. Montana’s tribes need to be empowered to ensure the safety of their communities."

A copy of the filed suit can be found below.

In a statement from Northern Cheyenne Tribe President Donna Fisher, the tribe says they filed a lawsuit because of BIA's failure to award the contract that the tribe requested to address longstanding law and order problems on the reservation.

The statement goes on to say they are asking the court to order the BIA to accept the plaintiff's proposal and are only seeking what is lawfully entitled.