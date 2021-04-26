UPDATE: 4/27/2021 8:55 a.m.

Metrapark announced, Tuesday, that the Eli Young Band will play MontanaFair Sunday August 15th. Tickets go on sale Friday.

BILLINGS - The 2021 MontanaFair begins Aug. 13 with Sneak-a-Peek night and continues until the last corn dog is eaten Aug. 21. They also announced their first performer set to play the arena Aug. 14.

Nearly two years of work have gone into getting ready for a "normal" fair this year. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at montanafair.com.

More information will be released later this week, according to a release, on the MontanaFair and MetraPark Facebook pages.

This year, you may have noticed some dramatic changes at the MontanaFair grounds.

The Grandstands, Heritage Building, Sandstone Building and several of the 1920s era stalling barns have been removed.

One big change for this year's fair is that ticket prices are the same everywhere. That means online and in person tickets will be the same price. Now you don't have to wait in line or travel to get the best ticket price.

You can also save money buying early. They say the carnival ride packages have their best prices available in advance.

Under contract for nearly two years, they announced the fair's first performer:

The Academy of Country Music nominee for New Male Artist of the Year, Cody Johnson comes to MontanaFair Saturday, Aug. 14 at the First Interstate Arena.