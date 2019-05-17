The Missing and Endangered Person advisory for 15-year-old Nakota Earthboy has been canceled after law enforcement says he has been located.

Crow Agency Law Enforcement thanks the public for their assistance.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old boy believed to be an endangered runaway.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Nakota Earth Boy was last seen in Crow Agency

The MEPA reports Earth Boy is reported as depressed and suicidal.

Earth Boy is described as 6'1" and about 230 lbs. He has long black hair and dark eyes. Earth Boy was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Earth Boy's location is asked to contact BIA Crow Agency Law Enforcement at (406) 638-2631 or call 911.