The 2021 MontanaFair concert series kicks off Friday, August 13th with singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress, Kesha. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at MontanaFair.com.

Kesha attracts a diverse, passionate, and socially-engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music. Over her career, she has earned 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, 2 number one albums, 4 number one songs at top 40radio, and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha’s latest album 'High Road' was called a body of work “wise and wild in equal measure” (Billboard), that “electrifies from the inside out” (American Songwriter) and “strikes a believable balance between vulnerability and the bluster she made her name on” (Stereogum).

Her previous album 'Rainbow', called "an artistic feat" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best music of her career" by Rolling Stone, earned Kesha the first GRAMMY nominations of her career.

Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top rated TV program, an award winning film, a book, a cruise, and a cosmetics line.

As a songwriter she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas, and Miley Cyrus. Kesha is an animal rights crusader as the Humane Society International's first Global Ambassador and a passionate advocate for equality, being honored with the 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award. In 2016 she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018 she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, their list of the most influential people in the world.

Metrapark announced, Tuesday, that the Eli Young Band will play MontanaFair Sunday August 15th. Tickets go on sale Friday.

BILLINGS - The 2021 MontanaFair begins Aug. 13 with Sneak-a-Peek night and continues until the last corn dog is eaten Aug. 21. They also announced their first performer set to play the arena Aug. 14.

Nearly two years of work have gone into getting ready for a "normal" fair this year. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at montanafair.com.

More information will be released later this week, according to a release, on the MontanaFair and MetraPark Facebook pages.

This year, you may have noticed some dramatic changes at the MontanaFair grounds.

The Grandstands, Heritage Building, Sandstone Building and several of the 1920s era stalling barns have been removed.

One big change for this year's fair is that ticket prices are the same everywhere. That means online and in person tickets will be the same price. Now you don't have to wait in line or travel to get the best ticket price.

You can also save money buying early. They say the carnival ride packages have their best prices available in advance.

Under contract for nearly two years, they announced the fair's first performer:

The Academy of Country Music nominee for New Male Artist of the Year, Cody Johnson comes to MontanaFair Saturday, Aug. 14 at the First Interstate Arena.