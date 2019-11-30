UPDATE: I-90 has reopened at Hardin to the Wyoming state line.

According to the MDT Travel and Weather report, snow cover is reported on I-90 between Hardin and the Wyoming state line, however the road is now open for travel.

KULR (Billings)- I-90 at Hardin to the Wyoming state line remains closed due to severe weather conditions.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation Travel and Weather report, I-90 is closed for about 22 miles from milepost 496.0-518.0.

MDT also reports surrounding sections of I-90 and U.S. Hwy. 212 are seeing snow and black ice.

At this time, signs have been put up where the closure begins and Big Horn County is no longer manually directing traffic.

There is no estimated time of when the Interstate may reopen.