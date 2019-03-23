UPDATE: According to MDT: The flooding continues on I-90 with the heaviest areas from MM504 to 509. South 451 is also closed because of flooding. MDT is on scene in numerous areas monitoring water flow and directing locals through if they can. Travelers need to find an alternate route until further notice. You can monitor changing conditions by reviewing the MDT road map by clicking here.

Flooding near Hardin has forced the closure of I-90 to the Wyoming state line.

Danae Ronish shared a picture with KULR-8 of what it was like to try and drive through the rising water early Saturday afternoon.

The I-90 issue is just one of multiple flooding report across the Treasure State.

As of 7:00 PM Saturday the the MDT road map showed at least a dozen incidents between Livingston and Miles City.

First responders remind all drivers not to drive onto flood covered roadways as you cannot see if the roadway is still there or may have washed away.

This photo from Stillwater County MT DES is a prime example. Look at the rut in the road. Imagine trying to drive through the water no knowing that rut existed.

Drivers are advised to respect all road closures and to not drive around barriers.