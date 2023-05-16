Update 5 PM: The interstate has reopened and the powerline has been cleared.

Travel can proceed as normal on I-90.

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - I-90 is blocked in both directions near Livingston Tuesday due to a downed powerline on the roadway.

The blockage is at mile-marker 340 at Junction US 89 North-White Sulphur Springs-Exit 340.

Montana Department of Transportation said on the 511 road report map westbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 89 N, and eastbound traffic should expect long delays.

The Montana Highway Patrol said on Facebook people should avoid the area if possible.

MHP and Northwestern Energy are at the scene.