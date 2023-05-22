Update 5/22: The identity of the man who was killed on Saturday night in Billings during a fatal crash involving two motorcycles has been released.

55-year-old Kenton Youngbear-Lovan was pronounced deceased on the scene of the accident, and his cause of death was from blunt forced injures according to Yellowstone County Coroner.

The manner of Loven's death was also ruled accidental.

BILLINGS, Mont. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in an accident involving two motorcycles in Billings Saturday night.

The Billings Police Department reports that around 11:40 pm, two motorcycles were involved in an accident at 4th Ave. N and N24th St.

One driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the other was critically injured and taken by an ambulance. Their condition at this time is unknown.

All of 4th Ave. N was closed from N 25th St. to N 26th St. until 5:00 am Sunday.

No further details have been released at this time.