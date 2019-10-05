UPDATE: According to the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, both Kendra Vielle/Devereaux and Tony Many Guns Jr. have been located and are safe.

KULR (Blackfeet Reservation)- According to two posts on the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Facebook page, an attempt to locate for Kendra Vielle/Devereaux and Tony Many Guns Jr. was issued around 10:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

Kendra Vielle/Devereaux is 14-years-old and stands at 5'0. She weighs approx. 130 lbs. and has brown eyes and light brown hair.

According to the post, she was last seen wearing either a grey or white sweater or coat, blue jeans and a black backpack. Her mother last saw her before school yesterday morning and she was also reportedly seen at the Homecoming dance Friday night.

Tony Many Guns Jr. is a 16-years-old and stands at 6'2. He weighs approx. 150 lbs. and has short black hair.

According to the post, he was last seen wearing a purple/maroon/black sweater, jeans and a blue bandana.

He was last seen at 8:30 P.M. Friday night.

Anyone with information on where either of these teenagers may be is asked to call BLES at (406) 338-4000