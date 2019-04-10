Billings Police announced that they made an arrest in the Lucky Lil's casino robbery Thursday.

According to Sgt. Winden, police arrested 36-year-old Billings resident Brandon Hodges.

Hodges was arrested Wednesday by members of the Police Department's "Street Crimes Unit".

Hodges is charged with one count of armed robbery and is in-custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Brandon Hodges cas previous convictions on charges of Theft in 2015 and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs in 2017.

Billings Police Department is investigating after Lucky Lil's Casino on King Park Dr. was robbed Wednesday morning.

The call came in just after 8:00 a.m.

Sgt. Shane Winden with Billings Police said the suspect is in his late 30s or early 40s. He is white and potentially armed with a pistol. Sgt. Winden said he fled the area in a dark pickup.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

No other details were released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

