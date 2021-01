Billings Police said Kaeson has been found safe.

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking for help in locating nine-year-old Kaeson Perkins.

Kaeson is described as 4' tall, 90 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen walking home from Burlington Elementary in the 2200 block of Burlington.

If you have any information or see Kaeson you are asked to call (406) 657-8200.