UPDATE: MAY 31 AT 6:30 P.M.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Jason Lyon received a final report from the hazmat team around 5 p.m., declaring the building as safe.

BILLINGS - Billings firefighters blocked off the intersection of Division Avenue and North 33rd Street Monday afternoon while investigating an irritant within an apartment building.

Battalion Chief Jason Lyons says some residents of the building were evacuating after reporting symptoms similar to the original caller.

The source of the irritation appears to be on the fourth floor. A resident of the building says she was told the source may be a problem with the building's elevator.

Each person evacuated from the building was checked out by an EMT outside of the building.

This is a developing story.