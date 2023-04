FALLON, MT- Monday, April 17th, at 8 AM there will be a power outage in Fallon.

According to the Prarie County Sheriff's Office, MDU (Montana-Dakota Utilities) has a scheduled power outage that will last around 30 minutes, in order to allow crews to perform maintenance on the subsection.

Those will any questions regarding the outage can contact MDU at 800-638-3278.

You can also find information on outages in your area on their outage map here.