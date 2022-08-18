BILLINGS, Mont. - Upcoming road work projects will be impacting traffic in part of Billings starting soon.

The City of Billings Public Works announced the start date for one project near Billings West High School has been pushed back to Aug. 24 to allow students and parents time to plan for alternate travel routes if desired.

“School officials have been notified and have no concerns. They’ve notified the bus operations as well. When construction starts, we will closely monitor the traffic during peak school traffic times at Santa Fe Dr/Central Ave, St. Johns Ave/24th St W, 24th St W/Central Avenue intersections and make the best traffic control adjustments possible for minimal inconvenience,” City of Billings Public Works said.

On 24th St. W and Central Ave., signal work, corner work and lane widening will restrict traffic starting Aug. 22 for around 45 days.

Signal work will also be restricting traffic on 24th St. W in front of the Rimrock Mall from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.

Traffic on 24th St. W and Monad Rd. will be impacted from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9.