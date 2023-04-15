BILLINGS, Mont. -- Throughout Billings, people are seeing crime in their neighborhood whether it's a violent crime, petty theft, or vandalism.

One Southside business owner is fed up with the amount of criminal activity on his property and what he claims is a lack of action by the Billings Police Department.

In September of 2022, Ervin Mettler, owner of Wicked Diesel and Auto on the Southside of Billings received a notice from the city’s code enforcement to remove the graffiti on the backside of his business. After refusing to remove the graffiti, he is now facing a possible $500 fine and up to 6 months in jail.

Mettler said he has caught people on his property committing crimes several times, from stealing to vandalism. He added one person cut a hole in his fence and was camping out on his property.

Mettler has called the police multiple times and when they arrive, he said, he was told there's nothing they can do other than release them back on the street because the local jail is too full; this is where his frustration as a taxpayer begins.

"I feel really frustrated with the way the system has been working, it has to change and we need to put something in place so that the criminals don't have the rights and put the rights back into the consumer. The people are paying their taxes, and paying for their licenses, and it's just a shame that the criminals know that they can get away with it because the jail is full and they[BPD] can't do anything about it," Mettler said.

Mettler said because law enforcement is not able to arrest for low-priority misdemeanors, he is not going to remove the graffiti and because of that, he was issued a citation.

Code Enforcement Officer, Todd Morgan said he is not trying to victimize the victim. He said understands Mettler's frustration, but the bottom line is that the graffiti needs to be removed and that is the responsibility of the property owner.

"You have to think of graffiti as like somebody breaking out the window of your house, you have to fix it whether you want to or not, and whether it was your fault or not it still needs to be fixed. Graffiti brings down the neighborhoods, it's the small things that make the biggest changes in this world and if we start with small things, then we can work our way up to bigger things."

Morgan said he finds nearly 50 to 60 graffiti cases a month in all of the Billings neighborhoods, with a majority of them in the Downtown and Southside area. He is even willing to work with property owners to get the removal process started.