Unseen the documentary premiers Wednesday evening at Lockwood High School

LOCKWOOD, Mont. -- Over at Lockwood High School tonight, families gathered for a screening of a documentary called, Unseen.

The film focuses on caregiver parents of children with complicated medical conditions. The documentary is also about starting a conversation about resources and information needed and available.

There are many stressors caused by the amount of time and effort put in as a caregiver, especially for parents who are caring for their children and adults with special needs.

Jamie Buechler, a mother and a caregiver tells us, caregivers are often forgotten and isolated and this documentary allows those struggles to be acknowledged.

"you feel like you're in it by yourself and there are phenomenal doctors and phenomenal people around but unless they walk this journey with you, they don't understand. and so being a caregiver, I feel like our biggest problems are resources, getting on waver, navigating the school systems, how do we get those things that our kids need." Say Buechler

Jamie says, many parents feel anger and frustration from the lack of resources available.

She adds , it is a struggle to find balance in daily life, maintaining mental health, being a good parent and caregiving.

"People don't know our stories, people don't know our struggles and even though it's just a small glimpse into it -- it allows for us to been seen -- like truly truly seen and heard." Jamie says.