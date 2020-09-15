BILLINGS, Mont. - Preliminary results show Billings residents have voted to pass the new public safety mill levy.

Unofficial results show 20,511 voted for the levy and 9,818 voted against. The levy will raise property taxes about $4.75/month on a home worth $211,000 (the median household assessed value in Billings).

Proponents of the levy say the additional funding will make it possible to maintain existing fire and police services as violent crime in Billings has more than doubled in the past 10 years. The city reports that calls to police have increased 55% and calls to the fire department have increased 57%.

The new levy will replace the existing levy passed in 2004.

Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford said the finalized election results won't be available for at least a week. Due to COVID-19, any ballots delivered in person on Election Day will be counted on Wednesday, September 16.