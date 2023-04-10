BILLINGS, MT - On April 20, United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) and their dedication to promoting the health of the community, is partnering with Family Promise for the fourth year in a row to host the Community Diaper Drive, and the donations will be going to the Community Diaper Bank.

Research shows that babies who remain in soiled diapers for extended periods of time are subject to health risks.

Not only is it a health concern, but the demand for diapers can put families in a state of crisis.

Housed by Family Promise, the Community Diaper Bank which is open Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 PM, is a resource for families in Yellowstone County that are in need of diapers, ensuring the youngest community members have access to products that will give them the best and healthiest start to life.

Just in the last six months, the demand for diapers by Billings families has risen from 226 families to 497 families every month, and the Community Diaper Bank is expecting to see those numbers triple in the next year alone; with the average cost of diapers ranging from $100-$200 a month.

The elimination and decrease of government assistance programs such as SNAP or MERA has played a role in the increase of families in need of diaper assistance.

Families are having to make tough financial decisions, choosing between providing diapers for their children, paying their electric bills, or putting gas into their cars.

It is a hard choice that no one wants to make.

The Community Diaper Bank aims to lessen that stress on families by providing assistance with diapers, wipes, formula, and other needed supplies as they are available.

The Community Diaper Drive will be held on April 20th from 11:30 AM-3:30 PM at the United Way office, 2173 Overland Avenue.

The goal is set at 50,000 diapers, and last year, thanks to the generosity of the community, the Community Diaper Drive brought in 60,000 diapers and nearly 40,000 wipes.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to host their own diaper drives and drop off their collections during the event.

Diapers of all sizes, wipes, and monetary donations will be accepted.

For more information contact Chrissy Brese at United Way, 406-272-8511, or volcoord@uwyellowstone.org.