BILLINGS, Mt: This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter.

Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had over 1,500 people who experienced homelessness in the year 2020.

Considering this data, UWYC month-long sock donation drive is a small effort to provide dry socks to homeless who run out of socks during the winters.

Kelsie Verlin, UWYC Campaign and Communication Coordinator, says socks play a critical role in foot protection, especially during cold months in Montana.

"We do deal with some pretty gnarly winters and snow on the ground and if you don’t have a dry warm place to go that can lead to, you know, frost bites and not so fun health conditions. So, we’re making sure that their (homeless people) feet are able to stay dry and they are able to not have to deal with those health problems,” emphasized Verlin.

New in package socks for any age and gender can be dropped off at the United Way office at 2173 Overland Avenue from Monday to Friday between 9 am-5 pm.