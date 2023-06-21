United Way of Yellowstone County host the 28th annual Day of Action
BILLINGS, Mont. -- June 21st marks not only the longest day and beginning of the Summer Solstice, but it also marks the United Way of Yellowstone County's 28th Annual Day of Action.
Day of Action is a worldwide event that brings together volunteers within a community to improve and enrich their surroundings. In Yellowstone County, volunteers from the community and corporations came together with the Yellowstone River Park Association for the landscape restoration of John H Dover Park in Billings Heights.
Theresa Hines, who is a volunteer from Philips 66 said Day of Action is a great way to mobilize members of the community to make a difference in the community.
Hines said, "You know it's amazing what you can do with a large group of volunteers. you can get a lot done in one afternoon that would take one, two, or five people weeks or even months to complete."
Dennis Christensen, who is a volunteer with his church in Utah said community involvement is hugely important when getting large projects done.
"When we come together when we bind together that's when we have real power that's when we can help each other to build beautiful places like this or get through the hard times in life or anything like that. and so it's amazing that we have a community here in billings were we have the opportunity to come together on a day and do so much work to beautify a space like this," said Christensen
This year's group of volunteers worked on projects like trail restoration, removing invasive trees, and rock spreading around benches and shelter areas. Day of Action is only one day of the year, but if you are looking for opportunities to volunteer around the Magic City (CLICK HERE).
