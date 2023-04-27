Press release from United Way of Yellowstone County

Employees of United Way of Yellowstone County recently completed an Autism Training course to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive clients. The training was provided by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Each participant received 14 CEUs.

“This is the first step to helping create an inclusive community. We want to make sure our employees who work with neurodiverse populations have the tools and training to create programs where our clients can feel welcomed and understood,” said Kim Lewis, President/CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County.

Specifically, United Way of Yellowstone County’s autism training efforts will improve its CARE Academy programs for autistic or sensory-sensitive students. United Way provides sensory carts, calming stations, and sensory materials such as weighted blankets, compression vests, body socks, and toys.

CARE Academy stands for Children’s Afterschool Recreation & Education, and provides care, academic support, and enrichment to more than 350 Billings’ and Laurel children daily at 8 different locations. CARE Academy staff work closely with Billings Public Schools and Laurel Public Schools to mirror behavior strategies such as the PAX Good Behavior Game which is, in essence, a set of trauma-informed, evidence-based behavioral principals, or tools, taught to teachers and those who work with children, to use through the course of the day. When used properly, these tools help to develop resiliency in children.

“United Way aspires to act in ways that respect the dignity, uniqueness, and intrinsic worth of every person in the community. The need to help children in our care experience independence, self-sufficiency and the ability to advocate for their own overall well-being is a priority,” said Lewis.

United Way of Yellowstone County’s efforts are a part of a larger community initiative towards improving inclusivity. Visit Billings and other partners in the area, including Boothill Inn& Suites, Zoo Montana, and The Billings Depot have earned the achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation to attract more visitors to Billings and provide a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options in the area.