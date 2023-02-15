BILLINGS, Mont. - United Way Of Yellowstone County (UWYSC) has been serving the community of Yellowstone county for over 60 years by focusing on the community's most complex issues. They have done this through their efforts in community involvement and grants.

Last year, UWYSC invested over $200,000 in funds to 10 agencies through their Partner Grants.

As the needs of the community have grown throughout the years, CEO and President of UWYSC Kim Lewis said, they decided to change their approach to the application process.

"This year we'll be disturbing multiple grants in our four key areas of school readiness,, school success, crisis stabilization, and senior independence and those grants will range anywhere from $10,000 to $40,000 dollars depending on the request from the agencies," said Lewis.

She added, "Having those dollars to be able to distribute to other nonprofits who have complimentary missions to United Way to help us serve those who are marginalized, those without a voice, those that need assistance and stabilization in their life. It's critically important and we have been doing this for decades now."

Big Sky Senior Services have received funds through the Partners Grant for nearly 10 years.

The organization helps elderly citizens with in-home care and payee services for those who aren't able to manage and pay their own bills.

Executive Director Tyler Amundson said the grant money helps fill in the financial gaps for the hundreds of seniors they help take care of.

"This really helps cover the cost we incur as an organization to make sure we can keep providing those services. In our case we get money from other sources that got directly to the client, and so united way become the organization that helps supports us being a better non-profit and using the funds more wisely," said Tyler

Amundson encourages other organizations to apply for the grant, and start giving back to the community.