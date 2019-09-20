United Way delivers supplies to local schools

BILLINGS, Mont. -- More than sixteen hundred children under the age of five live in poverty in Yellowstone County, and United Way is trying to change that -- one bucket of supplies at a time.

Liam Delao, a 5th grader at Washington Elementary, was one of about a dozen kids that helped unload a truck of donated supplies this morning.

"Some of these things will be used for art, some will be used for work, other things will be used for different purposes," says Delao.

United Way of Yellowstone County and the Navy Operations Center teamed up to collect donated items and deliver them to schools in Billings, Lockwood, and Laurel. United Way believes everyone should have the necessary school and hygiene supplies to succeed in school.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger and the donors are awesome. We really appreciate the support across the community for our schools and for our operation supply which directly impacts our children," says Homeless Education Liasion Sue Runkle.

DeeDee Larsen, Principal of Washington Elementary, says she is always grateful when United Way delivers supplies.

"Operation supply is such a big deal, not just for Washington but also for the entire district. The outpouring of support for our schools and for our students. It's a powerful community come-together thing for our students and schools," says Larsen.

United Way facilitates a big donation like this every year and is always looking for new volunteers.