United States Cattlemen's Association hosts 2020 Winter Thaw event

The United States Cattlemen's Association is bringing attention to the beef and cattle industry by hosting their 2020 Winter Thaw event.

Montana ranchers and the public have the chance to hear from experts in cattle talk about issues and concerns within the beef industry.

The event started at The Northern Hotel in Billings where people learned about marketing and risk management.

Brooke Miller, President of the United State Cattlemen's Association, says the purpose of education of the cattle and beef industry is to improve cattle prices for everyone involved.

The event ended at Pays Public Auction Yard, where a few more speakers took questions concerning issues in the livestock industry that may affect Montana ranchers and farmers.