Press release from the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command:

Billings, MT – With the recent news that the City of Billings was forced to shut down its water treatment plant late Tuesday night on June 14 due to flood water on the Yellowstone River, the Unified Health Command (UHC), made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, stands with the City of Billings in asking area residents to take all reasonable steps to conserve water. That said, please know that our city's water is safe for drinking, and you should prioritize your health and hydration.

Plant operations resumed Wednesday afternoon at substantially low capacity. As a result, everyone in Billings is strongly encouraged to limit non-essential water usage supplied by the city water plant. Everyone can help the city by following this request. Several simple conservation actions include, but aren’t limited to:

Refrain from watering grass and gardens

Refrain from washing your vehicles until the plant is operational

Put off doing laundry for several days if possible

Only run the dishwasher when it is full

Limit water used for or during showers and baths

Our residents must take action now to help mitigate the impact this serious situation could have on health care and essential services in our community.

While the water plant shutdown has not directly affected our healthcare organizations and Billings hospitals’ daily operations at this time, water is an essential resource for us. We use it for everything from chillers and boilers for facility operations to patient care, sterilization and food services. Because water supply may be limited until the plant resumes full operation, we are doing all we can to limit water use and conserve as much as possible. This includes work to bring in water tankers with backup water supply, looking at where we can limit large-scale usage and working closely with local officials and community partners to both monitor the situation and bring the water plant back online as soon as possible.

The city plant has backup water supplies in place for times like this, but we must do everything we can to help limit the usage of that supply. Therefore, UHC asks all residents in the area to join us in supporting the city and each other to conserve water. This helps to allow enough time for water levels to recede and for the City of Billings to resume normal operations. At the same time, please put your safety first and make sure you stay well hydrated.

You can read more details on the city water plant shut down at https://ci.billings.mt.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2333

Also, see this Flood Condition and Water Conservation Q&A from the Public Works Department: https://www.billingsmtpublicworks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/960/City-of-Billings-Public-Works-QAs-on-Flood-Condition-and-Water-Conservation-6152022

The following is an update from the City of Billings sent at 3:51 pm:

As of this afternoon, flood waters continue to impact operations at the City of Billings water plant.

At this hour, the water plant is operating, but at a substantially low capacity to supply water into reservoirs. This is progress from our situation last night when the water plant shut down.

It is our belief, if we continue to have very low water demand across the city, we can continue operating our plant at this capacity. This means we continue to ask everyone to refrain from watering grass and using irrigation systems hooked up to the city water system.

Public Works employees at the water plant have been working tirelessly to monitor water supply available to residents.

A continuous testing process can assure everyone has safe drinking water.

We also want to take this time to encourage our community to only turn to official, trustworthy sources for updates and information.

We appreciate everyone’s consideration, concern and care surrounding this issue.

You will find a list of questions we are encountering and answers to those questions on the Public Works website at this link: https://www.billingsmtpublicworks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/960/City-of-Billings-Public-Works-QAs-on-Flood-Condition-and-Water-Conservation-6152022

The following is a press release from the City of Billings:

BILLINGS – Flooding on the Yellowstone River forced Public Works to shut down its water plant late Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., the water level at the plant reached more than 16 feet.

For the plant to operate effectively, the river needs to be at 15 feet or below.

The City of Billings is asking residents to conserve water, specifically refrain from watering grass and using irrigation systems supplied by the city water plant.

The water system has between a day to a day-and-a-half of water supply for Billings.

The duration of the issue is unpredictable, but hydrographs from the National Weather Service show water levels dropping two feet after it reaches its crest. The latest prediction shows the Yellowstone River cresting on Wednesday.

Even after the river dips below 15 feet, the plant still has the task of cleaning filters to properly operate.

While the plant is shut down, residents might notice water pressure decreasing until the plant can turn back on.

Director of Public Works Debi Meling noted the Yellowstone River reached 87,000 cubic feet per second on Wednesday morning.

“Last year at this time we had 8,000 CFS and it was a record low,” Meling said.

These record levels make the event a 500-year flood.

Public Works assures the drinking water from the plant is safe to drink and we will immediately notify the community if that changes.

With temperatures forecast to reach the 90’s on Friday and Saturday, outdoor water usage will be tempting, but recent rains have saturated the ground, decreasing the need to keep grass and plants watered.

Other city operations have found ways to conserve water, including the fire department filling its water trucks with water from the Yellowstone River. Parks and Recreation has also stopped watering park grass on city water. The Street-Traffic Division has stopped watering grass in the right of way.