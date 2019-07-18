Want to party under the sea? You could at an underwater music festival held in the Florida Keys this weekend.

The Lower Keys Underwater Musical Festival took place Saturday at Looe Key Reef.

The festival was put on by a local radio station to promote responsible diving and coral reef preservation.

Music and public service announcements were broadcast underwater via a speaker suspended from a boat.

Divers and snorkelers were treated to ocean-themed songs such as The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" and the theme from "The Little Mermaid."

Several participants wore fish and mermaid costumes and pretended to play underwater musical instruments like the "barra-tuba" and "trom-bonefish" sculpted by lower keys artist August Powers.

The Florida Keys are home to the only living coral barrier reef in the US.