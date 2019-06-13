Hockey is a massive sport in Minnesota, but did you know some creative athletes have taken the game underwater?

Gearing up to head underwater usually doesn't involve pucks. However, this is hockey beneath the surface. In the game, there are six players on each team, with foot-long sticks, and a half pound puck.

One of Minnesota's club team is called The Loons. You may not have heard of it, but it's been around. Ben Erickson, President of the Minnesota Loons, has been playing this sport since 1982.

Also, it's competitive. The underwater Hockey Nationals are held every year at the University of Minnesota. The Loons are headed to this year's national competition in just over a week.

The sport has been gaining popularity across the country. Mostly due to cameras being able to give a view of what happens underneath the water.